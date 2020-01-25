Queen becomes first British band to join Queen Elizabeth II on commemorative coin

The five pound coin features the band's logo and instruments played by the Queen members and pays tribute to "Bohemian Rhapsody."
On the flip side, if shows Queen Elizabeth II, as all British coins and banknotes bear the head of the monarch.
Queen will be celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin collection; the first time a band has appeared on a UK coin!— Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 20, 2020
Overseen by @DrBrianMay & Roger Taylor @officialRMT discover the official Queen UK commemorative coin at https://t.co/unxLMEUrCz pic.twitter.com/SZomYv0lQu
The coin is available in a gold proof, silver proof and a more affordable brilliant uncirculated coin.
"This is a 'Who would have thought it?' moment," said Brian May, the group's legendary guitarist.