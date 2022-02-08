Health & Fitness

As COVID strains medical resources, military deploys team to West Covina hospital

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Military medical team deployed to West Covina hospital

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A military medical team has arrived in Southern California to help lessen the load for hospital workers dealing with the latest COVID-19 surge.

Queen of the Valley hospital in West Covina has welcomed a military medical team to help alleviate the stress and staff shortages.

"Our specific role is to decompress the strain that's been on the system in general," U.S. Air Force Dr. Ramsey Gardner said. "So what that ends up looking like is, any patient that is in need of care, we're here for that. We're not just seeing COVID patients, we're seeing patients that we'd normally see in a hospital admission."

The team of 15 Air Force and Army service members includes a doctor, a physician's assistant, nurses and an administrator.

"I think it'll help us tremendously," Queen of the Valley Hospital Dr. Gurjeet Kalkit said. "We have suffered with the rest of the nation with staffing shortage. Their team coming up is really going to decompress our system during the surge."

This comes as California decides to lift its indoor mask mandate next week. Though, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to extend the mask mandate locally for indoor activities.

The military medical team's deployment is set for 30 days or four weeks. FEMA and the state will decide if the team would stay longer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswest covinalos angeles countysouthern californiageneral hospitalmedicalhospitalmilitarycovid 19 pandemicair forcecovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County moves to enforce COVID vaccine mandate in LASD
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer will not face charges in sex assault allegation
SoCal man released from prison after 27 years when case re-examined
Second gentleman rushed out of event following report of bomb threat
Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'
Compton shooting: Mother demands justice is death of 16-year-old son
Oscar nominations 2022: See the full list of nominees
Show More
LA County to keep mask mandates in place as state lifts requirements
SoFi Stadium fight: 49ers fan undergoes surgical procedure on skull
SoFi Stadium security confronts diabetic man over snacks during game
EDD tells woman to prove she's a real worker, then locks her out
CA lawmakers pass COVID sick leave payments
More TOP STORIES News