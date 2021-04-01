Arts & Entertainment

Get ready to shop QVC2 on KABC digital channel 7.4

Are you a fan of shopping QVC? You can find more of what you love on QVC2-now on KABC digital channel 7.4.

Find your favorite brands, your favorite hosts, and some original content that's only on QVC2. There's even a signature deal to discover, the QVC2 Big Deal! Join our dynamic community of shoppers, catch engaging personalities, expert guests, great products and amazing deals. It's all backed by our award-winning customer service.

Get more of what you love - watch and shop with QVC2!

QVC2 can be found on KABC digital channel 7.4 in Los Angeles. Watch and shop on QVC.com and on the QVC app.

Check out QVC2, even more of what you love about home shopping, launching on KABC digital channel 7.4 today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevision
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
OC shooting: Boy, 9, died in his mother's arms, DA says
Simi Valley brush fire prompts partial closure of Highway 118
CA farmers sustainably getting by with less water
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
MLB to distribute $1.5M in tickets to essential workers
Colorectal cancer deaths predicted to triple by 2030
Show More
Deer crashes through school bus window: VIDEO
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Investigation launched into man's death in Exposition Park
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Huntington Park
How this LA canyon filled with oak trees went from oasis to parking lot
More TOP STORIES News