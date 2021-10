FORT CARSON, Colo. (KABC) -- A raccoon caused alarm among some soldiers at Fort Carson in Colorado when it got into an armored vehicle.The encounter captured on video shows the soldiers screaming and running out of their armored vehicle because of the pesky raccoon that somehow got inside.The furry foe chased the troops, and one soldier was even carrying a baseball bat in case it got too close. Another soldier was heard yelling, "It's behind you!"The situation seemed to get resolved as the raccoon was seen scurrying out of the vehicle and out of the soldiers' way.