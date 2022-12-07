Orange County Board of Supervisors declares racism a public health crisis

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Board of Supervisors has officially declared racism "with its resultant social and health inequities" a public health crisis.

The five-member Board of Supervisors approved the declaration on Tuesday.

In the resolution the board vowed to "work to promote an inclusive, well-informed, and racial equity and justice-oriented governmental organization that is conscious of injustice and unfairness through robust trainings and continuing education to expand the understanding of how racial discrimination affects individuals and communities most impacted by inequities."

The county's latest report on hate crimes noted a 165% increase in such incidents in 2021. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders were the most affected.

The counties of Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura have each passed similar resolutions.