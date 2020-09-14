KPCC, LAist reporter's account, video of violent arrest while covering protest seemingly contradicts LA County Sheriff's Department's claims

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6422058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies who were shot in an ambush in Compton are now in stable condition, the agency said.

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's claims that a journalist who was arrested for allegedly obstructing justice during a protest contradict video captured at the scene in Lynwood.Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies appeared to violently tackle and arrest KPCC/LAist reporter Josie Huang, who was covering a Saturday night press conference on the ambush-style shooting held at St. Francis Medical Center.The sheriff's department tweeted that Huang ignored commands to stay back as deputies attempted to arrest someone."'I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout 'back up.' Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up,'" Huang wrote in a series of videos on Twitter recounting the incident.Authorities claim she did not identify herself as press. However, video captured by Huang seems to contradict that as she can be heard yelling, "I'm a reporter. I'm with KPCC."Video taken by ABC7 shows at least five deputies pinning her to the ground before placing her in a patrol car.One video showed two deputies appearing to damage her phone by kicking and stepping on it while Huang shouts in the background, "You guys are hurting me."KPCC reports that Huang was taken to the women's jail at the Century Regional Detention Center and was later released without bail.According to a KPCC newsroom executive, Huang had "visible bruises and scrapes, a sore shoulder and a blackened eye."In a statement, KPCC said the obstruction charge against her should be dropped."Her arrest is the latest in a series of troubling interactions between our reporters and some local law enforcement officers. Journalists provide an essential service, providing fair, accurate and timely journalism and without them, our democracy is at risk."The captain of the sheriff's department's Century Station tweeted that they are investigating the incident but wouldn't comment further.The incident follows the shooting of two deputies in Compton Saturday.A senior official within the department tells ABC News that one of the deputies, only identified as a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old boy, was shot in the jaw and arms but is critical but stable condition."She helped the other wounded deputy, got on the radio, provided medical care, got him to a place of safety 'cause they didn't know if there was another attack coming their way," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.The other deputy, a 24-year-old man, was struck by gunfire in the forehead, an arm and a hand. He is described as alert. Neither of their names have been released to the public. Both deputies were sworn in 14 months ago.A manhunt is underway for the shooter.