Raids at 'Diddy's' homes in LA, Miami signal that prosecutors are confident in case, expert says

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer that the searches of the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami properties by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation were "a gross use of military-level force" and that Combs is "innocent and will continue to fight" to clear his name.

HOLMBY HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The searches of two homes owned by hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs were meant to find evidence to corroborate accounts of his accusers, and a legal expert said the raids are a sign that federal prosecutors in New York, who are leading the investigation, are confident in the case they're building.

"The fact that they are taking this aggressive step tells me they have cooperative victims and they're moving quickly to make a case," said Rebekah Donaleski, a partner at the law firm Cooley LLP and a former federal prosecutor who supervised the successful prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein's paramour Ghislaine Maxwell.

Prosecutors have interviewed a number of Combs' accusers, including those who filed civil lawsuits, law enforcement sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News. The next step is trying to corroborate what those accusers said.

"Any innocuous detail that you can corroborate -- that's what you're trying to do," Donaleski said. "Perpetrators keep mementos. They keep photos, videos, things like that."

Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized computers and other electronic devices at Combs' homes in Holmby Hills and Miami, the sources have said, as investigators search for photos, videos or other evidence that accusers might have spoken of during interviews.

"A search, especially one that is this high profile, signals they have confidence they have strong evidence and the speed with which they have moved tells me the evidence is compelling," Donaleski said.

Sources have described the investigation as focused on possible sex-trafficking offenses or violations of the Travel Act, which prohibits interstate or foreign travel for the purposes of a sex act.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and singer Cassie said that they've settled a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse by the powerful music producer one day after it was filed.

On Tuesday, Aaron Dyer, an attorney for Combs, said the mogul was cooperative and spoke to authorities. The lawyer said Combs is "innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Dyer alleged authorities used an "excessive show of force and hostility" during the searches.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.