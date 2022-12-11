Storm system moves into Southern California, prompting street closures in flooded areas

Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Steady rain was falling across Southern California on Sunday, with minor flooding, mud and debris flows closing some roads.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that Lake Hughes Road, between Pine Canyon and Dry Gulch roads in Lake Hughes, was closed due to mud and debris on the roadway. The agency asked the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

In Pomona, the Police Department reported flooding at the underpass at First Street, with several streets in the area either closed or affected by flooding, including South Reservoir Street, South Towne Avenue, East End Street, Garey Avenue and White Avenue.

"Received significant rainfall over our mountains last night and we are starting to see a response in our local main stem rivers. Not enough to reach monitor or flood stage, but finally seeing some flow," the National Weather Service's Los Angeles office tweeted at 8:33 a.m.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Dopper radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms in south Orange County, and minor flooding expected to begin in Irvine, Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and Laguna Niguel.

The Angeles National Forest said slick conditions due to rain or snow could prompt road closures in the forest. Tire or snow chain requirements could be in effect.

Forecasters said heavy downpours and small hail were possible in some areas through Sunday evening.