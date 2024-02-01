Man rescued from Costa Mesa flood channel as heavy rain continues to douse OC

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man trapped in a Costa Mesa channel filled with rainwater was rescued Thursday morning, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Firefighters responded to the area of Fairview Road and Sunflower Avenue just before 7:40 a.m.

The agency posted video the rescue on its X account, showing the swift water rescue team had navigating a raft under a roadway overpass to reach the victim. The man checked out by paramedics at the scene for injuries.

"The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital in stable condition," OCFA said on X. "As you can see, with the heavy rain, the channels are going to fill up quickly with the water moving at a dangerous speed. Please stay clear of bodies of water."

A flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County through Friday morning. A high surf advisory will also be in effect for Orange County beaches through 6 a.m. Saturday, with waves of up to 9 feet possible.

The heavy rain also shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue, according to Caltrans.

