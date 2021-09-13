Sports

Rams vs. Bears: New stadium, new QB delight fans in 34-14 win

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams fans celebrate SoFi, Stafford debut

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Rams fans got to see a new stadium and a new quarterback on Sunday, and neither disappointed as the team rolled over the Chicago Bears 34-14 to open the season.

Although the $5.5 billion Sofi Stadium opened last year, fans were not allowed in the stands that season due to the pandemic.

Matthew Stafford's Rams debut seemed to validate the team's decision to trade for him in the offseason as he threw for 321 yards on 20/26 completions and three touchdowns.

Matt Gay made two field goals and Darrell Henderson Jr. ran in a touchdown among his 16 carries for 70 yards

In his postgame interview, Stafford praised SoFi and the Rams fans who came out for the opener.

"The people of LA filled it and were loud for us which was just amazing," Stafford said.

The Rams welcomed fans to SoFi during a festive evening that included appearances by former Rams stars Jackie Slater, Torry Holt, Orlando Pace, Jim Everett and Steven Jackson. OneRepublic played a halftime show.

League veteran Andy Dalton started for the Bears, passing for 206 yards in his Chicago debut. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields rushed for a 3-yard score while getting a handful of snaps in his NFL debut.

Chicago moved the ball steadily, but Dalton's end-zone interception after a solid opening drive left the Bears playing from behind all night.

Dalton has begun his Bears career in a competition with Fields, the touted Ohio State rookie who looked impressive in the preseason. Nagy used both quarterbacks against the Rams, intermittently substituting Fields from the opening drive onward. Fields completed both of his passes for 10 yards.

Next Sunday the Rams face the Colts in Indianapolis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angeleschicago bearslos angeles ramsnflfootball
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
454-acre fire along 5 Freeway near Castaic still 0% contained
Rams fans celebrate SoFi, Stafford debut
Man, 24, arrested in fatal Anaheim stabbing
Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam Asghari
Lucky cat: Falling feline gets saved at Miami football game
Mission Viejo Nordstrom robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
Rams set for season opener against Bears at SoFi Stadium
Show More
Corona theater shooting: Rylee Goodrich honored at memorial service
2 LASD deputies injured in chase, shooting in Palmdale
Loyola project helps free wrongly-convicted man
Biden's federal vaccine mandate draws backlash
FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks
More TOP STORIES News