L.A. doughnut shop and Cincinnati doughnut shop face off in Super Bowl Challenge

This 40-year-old doughnut shop in Koreatown is selling Rams doughnuts for the Super Bowl.
Local doughnut shops enter Super Bowl Challenge

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- California Donuts in Koreatown is showing their Rams pride ahead of the Super Bowl, selling football-themed doughnuts. The shop is also participating in a Super Bowl challenge.

When the Rams made it into the Super Bowl they got a call from a Cincinnati doughnut shop, with a wager in mind.

If the Rams win, Marcella's Doughnuts and Bakery in Cincinnati will have to donate $500 to the Let It Be Foundation which supports families of children diagnosed with cancer and life-threatening illnesses.

Plus, Marcella's owner Tristin Meholick, will have to send California Donuts a box of his specialty doughnuts.

If the Bengals win, California Donuts will donate $500 to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund.

"It would just be really great for Cincinnati. We deserve this win," said Meholick.

While we wait for the outcome, California Donuts is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend so you can expect to see a lot of blue and gold doughnuts on Saturday.

"There's gonna be 50% off all of our doughnuts and select drinks. The first 50 people in line will be getting free swag bags," said Danette Kuoch, manager California Donuts
