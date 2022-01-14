Rams ready for Cardinals in wild-card playoff Monday at SoFi

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 12-5 Rams face division rivals Arizona (11-6) in a wild-card playoff game Monday that will air live on ABC.This will be the seventh playoff game under coach Sean McVay, with the Rams going 3-3 in previous postseasons since he was hired in 2017.Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are making their postseason debut at SoFi Stadium.The two teams split their matchups this season, with the Cardinals winning 37-20 at SoFi and the Rams visiting Arizona to return the favor with a 30-23 victory."Really proud of this group, proud of the resilience," McVay said. "I'm looking forward to responding with these guys the right way, and we know it's gonna be a great atmosphere and a really tough game on Monday night against the Cardinals in the playoffs. Here we go!"