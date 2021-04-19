Community & Events

Rams invite fans to Sofi Stadium to preview their seats for the first time

The Los Angeles Rams invited season ticket members to SoFi Stadium to get a first-look at their seats for the upcoming season.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams fans get a first look at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, the Los Angeles Rams welcomed their season ticket members to the SoFi Stadium to get a first look at their stadium seats.

"I got my girls out with me," said Rams season ticket member Eijah. "We're first-time season pass holders. We're excited!"

"'Whose house, Rams house,' that was the moment where I'm like, 'Alright this is real,'" said Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff.

More than 20,000 Rams season ticket members RSVP'd for the Rams House Premiere and the overall consensus was fans were just glad to finally be 'home.'

"I went to the last two games at the Coliseum," said Rams season ticket member Dennis Moore. "And now we as fans finally get a chance to come back to our house."

Reservations were available in one hour time slots to minimize crowding. During the event season ticket members got a chance to enjoy the stadium's iconic video board, fan rituals, live entertainment and giveaways. But after a long season of not being able to step foot inside the stadium... most fans were just happy to be around other fans.

"To see these fans, the smiles on their faces, the high-fives," Demoff said. "That they have had for the first time in 16 months, it brought tears to my eyes."

"I feel like I want to get up and give you a hug. Like we should hug somebody," Moore said. "It just feels nice to be out and about."

"Last year was tough to go through, but this year we're going to the stadium anyway, right? Go Rams!" said season ticket member Vince Oliver.

Fans will get a chance to see the rams play here at SoFi Stadium coming up in the fall. Season tickets are still for sale here.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsinglewoodlos angeles countylos angelescommunity journalistlos angeles ramsnflcoronavirus californiacoronavirusfootballin the communitysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News