Rams invite fans to Sofi Stadium to preview their seats for the first time

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- For the first time, the Los Angeles Rams welcomed their season ticket members to the SoFi Stadium to get a first look at their stadium seats.
"I got my girls out with me," said Rams season ticket member Eijah. "We're first-time season pass holders. We're excited!"
"'Whose house, Rams house,' that was the moment where I'm like, 'Alright this is real,'" said Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff.
More than 20,000 Rams season ticket members RSVP'd for the Rams House Premiere and the overall consensus was fans were just glad to finally be 'home.'
"I went to the last two games at the Coliseum," said Rams season ticket member Dennis Moore. "And now we as fans finally get a chance to come back to our house."
Reservations were available in one hour time slots to minimize crowding. During the event season ticket members got a chance to enjoy the stadium's iconic video board, fan rituals, live entertainment and giveaways. But after a long season of not being able to step foot inside the stadium... most fans were just happy to be around other fans.
"To see these fans, the smiles on their faces, the high-fives," Demoff said. "That they have had for the first time in 16 months, it brought tears to my eyes."
"I feel like I want to get up and give you a hug. Like we should hug somebody," Moore said. "It just feels nice to be out and about."
"Last year was tough to go through, but this year we're going to the stadium anyway, right? Go Rams!" said season ticket member Vince Oliver.
Fans will get a chance to see the rams play here at SoFi Stadium coming up in the fall. Season tickets are still for sale here.
