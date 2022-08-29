LA Rams charity brunch raises more than $100,000 for LA Rams Foundation

They've been hosting this annual charity brunch in Los Angeles since the team moved from St. Louis in 2016.

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams players and fans gathered at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles for their annual Kickoff for Charity brunch to raise money for the Los Angeles Rams Foundation.

They've been hosting this event in L.A. since the team moved from St. Louis in 2016. Due to the pandemic, the last time they held this event in person was in 2019.

"Since moving back to Los Angeles, our goal has been all in to help under resourced youth find their best path to become successful Angelenos," said Rams COO Kevin Demoff.

Ticket proceeds for this event were donated to the Rams Foundation but to up the ante, they brought out some auction items like Super Bowl tickets, a customized Super Bowl ring and a VIP suite to a 2022 home game.

With those auction items combined, they raised more than $100,000 for the Rams Foundation, which supports initiatives working to address homelessness, education and food insecurity.

"This is life-changing work, like what we're able to do or provide for these young people is giving them an experience or a chance that they wouldn't have other than this," said Marc Maye, general manager of the Watts Rams, a youth football program in South L.A.

This event comes as the team gears up for their final preseason matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team the Rams beat in the 2022 Super Bowl.

The regular season for the Rams starts on Sept. 8 with a game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.