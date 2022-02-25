Westlake Elementary school hosts Rams parade with Andrew Whitworth

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Rams celebrated their Super Bowl victory last week with a parade around the Coliseum in front of thousands of people in Los Angeles, but the party isn't over just yet. Westlake Elementary held a 12th man parade Wednesday morning to celebrate the team and this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient, Andrew Whitworth."It's always a fun opportunity to celebrate with kids, who are obviously big Rams fans and the opportunity to get to come by the school," Whitworth said. "They're always excited, so to be here today to celebrate a Super Bowl victory will be really special."Whitworth and his wife Melissa, who have kids that attend school at Westlake Elementary, were happy to celebrate with the students and share a few words of encouragement. His children were proud to share their dad with their classmates."To come here today to be at my kid's school and to celebrate something that means so much to me and my family, but also means something to our community," Whitworth said. "The Rams are a part of this area; our facilities are very close by and so to be here to celebrate with these teachers and students and staff is an exciting day.""We never thought that he'd be able to keep going and make it here," said Michael Whitworth, Andrew Whitworth's son. "But yet we're standing right here celebrating a Super Bowl.""If he sees a kid that that he thinks is not happy or not doing his best, he'll help him," said Drew Whitworth about his dad, Andrew Whitworth.The Westlake High School drumline led the parade and Rams' mascot Rampage and cheerleaders were also in attendance."It was really fun," said Asia Hayes, a Westlake Elementary student. "Everybody was really happy because they've never met somebody so awesome.""He's on the Rams and it's just great that he came to this school," said Samuel Jablon, another Westlake Elementary student. "He just came here and I feel so lucky to see Andrew Whitworth here with us today."