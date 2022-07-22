Rams unveil their Super Bowl LVI rings

💎 Most carat weight in history of a sports championship ring.



LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday unveiled their one-of-a-kind Super Bowl LVI rings during a special ceremony with players, coaches and staff.The ring design is based on the architecture of SoFi Stadium and has approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold. There are also two diamond-encrusted palm trees flanking the team's logo on the front of the ring.A removalable top reveals SoFi Stadium's bowl.The ring was made by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, the same designer behind the Lakers' 2020 championship ring.There was significant input from several of the Rams' postseason heroes, including Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on their home turf to win Super Bowl LVI back in February. It was the second time a Super Bowl featured a team playing and winning in its home stadium."To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," said Tony Pastoors, Rams vice president of football and business affairs. "We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it."Video posted by the Rams showed star players Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ramsey sporting their championship bling.