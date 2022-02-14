Sports

Rams plan for Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday. Here's what we know so far

EMBED <>More Videos

Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles Rams are going to have something the Dodgers and Lakers didn't get -- a victory parade.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff said Monday a Super Bowl victory parade will be held Wednesday, although a time has not yet been determined.

Demoff said the parade will originate from the Shrine Auditorium and end a relatively short distance away at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a rally will be held in the peristyle-end plaza outside the stadium.

The Rams played at the Coliseum from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built.

The exact route of the parade also was not immediately released.

The Dodgers and Lakers were denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles ramsparadenflsuper bowlfootball
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 LAPD officers hospitalized after 110 Freeway hit-and-run crash
Despite mandate, many fans enjoyed Super Bowl without a mask
Rams' Van Jefferson welcomes Super Bowl baby boy
Rams to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade at Disneyland Resort
WATCH TODAY: CA health officials to give COVID-19 update
Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate Super Bowl win
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
Show More
Hollywood sign to read: 'Rams House' in honor of Super Bowl champs
Parkland victims remembered 4 years later; activists seek gun control
Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI 23-20
More TOP STORIES News