WATCH TODAY: Rams to celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade, fan rally at LA Coliseum

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, then traveling about a mile down Figueroa Street to the L.A. Coliseum. That's where the Rams played from 2016-19 while SoFi Stadium was being built, and it was the team's home when the Rams arrived in Los Angeles in 1946. The Coliseum was also home to the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967, and Super Bowl VII in 1973.
That's also where rally will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
We will have complete live coverage on air and on all ABC7's streaming platforms starting at 11 a.m.
Most streets in the area will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Detailed street closures are as follows:
-- Figueroa Street between Adams Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr.
Boulevard;
-- Jefferson Boulevard between Vermont Avenue and Grand Avenue; and
-- Exposition Blvd between Vermont Avenue and Flower Street.
The following freeway off-ramp closures will also be in effect:
-- 110 south off-ramp at Exposition Boulevard; and
-- 110 Express Lane on- and off-ramps at 39th Street.
Those planning to attend were strongly encouraged to use public transportation to reach the area. Information can be found online. Metrolink will be offering $8 all-day ride tickets on Wednesday in hopes of encouraging people to commute to downtown's Union Station to access the parade. Metrolink tickets include a free transfer to a Metro bus or train.
This will be the first victory parade in L.A. since the start of the pandemic. The Lakers and Dodgers did not get a parade after their championship wins in 2020.
City News Service contributed to this report.