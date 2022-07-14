Rams announce giveaways, theme days for fans attending 2022 training camp in Irvine

The Rams will hold training camp on the UC Irvine campus from July 29 through Aug. 10.
There will be special giveaways for fans each session, beginning on opening day with schedule magnets and performances by the Rams cheerleaders and the Mariachi Rams.
And if you can't make it out there, ABC7 will have you covered. ABC7 will be live from the Rams' training camp for every session.
NEW #RamsCamp details! 👀— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 13, 2022
Theme days, giveaways + more at Training Camp presented by @UnifyFCU » 🎟 https://t.co/t8aLW6OvWA pic.twitter.com/KFvUPd6NpP
Festivities include season ticket member appreciation day and a Vamos Rams Day. Visit the Rams' website for additional details on giveaways and how to attend.
Los Angeles enters the season as reigning champs, but they aren't getting much respect from betting experts. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites coming into the season, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams are fourth at 11/1 odds.