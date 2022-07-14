Sports

Rams announce giveaways, theme days for fans attending 2022 training camp in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams fans can get their first look at the defending champions as training camp approaches.

The Rams will hold training camp on the UC Irvine campus from July 29 through Aug. 10.

There will be special giveaways for fans each session, beginning on opening day with schedule magnets and performances by the Rams cheerleaders and the Mariachi Rams.

And if you can't make it out there, ABC7 will have you covered. ABC7 will be live from the Rams' training camp for every session.



Festivities include season ticket member appreciation day and a Vamos Rams Day. Visit the Rams' website for additional details on giveaways and how to attend.

Los Angeles enters the season as reigning champs, but they aren't getting much respect from betting experts. The Buffalo Bills are the favorites coming into the season, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. The Rams are fourth at 11/1 odds.

