INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Fans of the Los Angeles Rams will finally get a chance to see them in person at SoFi Stadium as they play their season opener against the Chicago Bears.Although the $5.5 billion Inglewood stadium opened last season, fans were not allowed in the seats because of the pandemic.Fans are also excited to watch Sunday's debut of Matthew Stafford, the quarterback acquired in a trade with the Detroit Lions in the offseason.For more on the fans and the team, please watch the video above.