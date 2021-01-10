Rams beat Seahawks 30-20 in NFC wild card opener despite losing Wolford, Donald to injuries

SEATTLE (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams handed the Seattle Seahawks their first home playoff loss since 2004 with a 30-20 victory in the NFC wild card opener at Seattle on Saturday.The game was marked by an injury to Rams quarterback John Wolford, pressing Jared Goff into duty just 12 days after he had three pins inserted into his right thumb that was broken in a Week 16 loss at Seattle.John Wolford was injured on a hit by safety Jamal Adams on a designed run in the first quarter.Safety Jamal Adams lowered his shoulder and hit Wolford in the head after the backup quarterback gave himself up on a keeper. Wolford was later transported to a hospital via ambulance for observation after injuring his neck.Wolford got the starting nod for the second straight week after Goff broke his right thumb when he hit a defender's helmet when the Rams played the Seahawks in Week 16.Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf to cut the Rams' lead to 13-10 in the second quarter of their wild card game.On Seattle's previous possession, Wilson threw a pick-6 to Darious Williams, who picked him off twice in Week 10.Williams returned the interception 42 yards for the game's first touchdown.L.A. took a 20-10 lead over Seattle by halftime.Cam Akers' 5-yard touchdown run with 1:57 left in the first half ended the Rams' streak of eight trips into the red zone without a touchdown.It was also the Rams' first offensive touchdown. Their other one came courtesy of Darious Williams' pick-6 of Russell Wilson, which was the Rams' fifth defensive score of the season.Rams defensive star Aaron Donald exited the game with a rib injury he suffered when he tackled Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the third quarter.Donald appeared to be grabbing at his abdomen and after being checked briefly on the sideline walked to the locker room with athletic trainers.Donald had three tackles and two sacks prior to getting hurt.Despite losing Wolford and Donald, the Rams took a commanding 30-13 lead with less than five minutes remaining in their wild card game on a Jared Goff-to-Robert Woods 15-yard touchdown pass.The Seahawks had struggled against the league's best defense, converting just 1 of 11 third downs and turning the ball over twice, both of which led to Rams touchdowns.