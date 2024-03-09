2 teenagers killed, another injured in Rancho Cucamonga crash

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two teenagers were killed and another was injured in a single-car crash in Rancho Cucamonga Friday afternoon, authorities say.

The crash was reported around 4:25 p.m. near Wilson and Haven avenues, near Chaffey College, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

In a letter sent to families, Los Osos High School said the victims were students at the school. The school identified the teenagers who died as Elias and Sarah Cruz, ages 17 and 15, respectively.

Authorities say a white Ford Mustang was going west on Wilson Avenue when the driver lost control crossing the intersection. The car ended up crashing into a power pole and a tree.

The driver and passenger died at the scene, authorities say. Another 17-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.