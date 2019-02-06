Rancho Cucamonga: Porn actress, producer charged with sexually abusing young girl

EMBED </>More Videos

A porn actress and an adult film producer each were charged with sexual abuse of a child, San Bernardino County authorities said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) --
A porn actress and an adult film producer were each charged Tuesday with sexual abuse of a child and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a handgun, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

The defendants were identified as Rancho Cucamonga residents Melinda Smith, 35, and Jason Whitney, 43.

The investigation began Jan. 31 when deputies "were notified of sexual acts against a minor female victim" which occurred in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said in a statement. According to the news release, sheriff's detectives interviewed the victim and "learned she was sexually abused several times" by Smith and Whitney.

The alleged crimes include inappropriate touching, oral copulation and digital penetration, which occurred over four months.

A search warrant was served Friday at the suspects' home, where investigators said they found "a large amount of evidence corroborating the victim's statement," as well as methamphetamine and two loaded handguns.

Detectives discovered that Smith and Whitney had set up their bedroom to film and record pornographic videos and web shows, the statement said.

Both were being held without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court.

Authorities believe there may be more victims in the case. Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga police at (909) 477-2800. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abusesex abuse against childrenchild abusemethsan bernardino county sheriff's departmentmethamphetaminepornographySan Bernardino CountyRancho Cucamonga
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glendale police investigate 2 deaths, possibly related
Buddhist temple in Garden Grove destroyed by fire
IT'S COLD: Gorman clocks in at frigid 15 degrees with wind chill
Trial begins in murder of Moreno Valley teen
Female brains age slower than men's, study says
Latinos, blacks breathe 40 percent more pollution than whites in CA: Study
Pardoned inmate Alice Johnson moved to tears by SOTU praise
605 Fwy. reopened in Baldwin Park after multi-vehicle crash
Show More
OC school worker arrested, accused of luring teen girls into car with marijuana
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Clippers agree to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in 6-player deal, sources say
Virginia AG says he wore blackface at college party
Massachusetts high court upholds texting suicide manslaughter conviction
More News