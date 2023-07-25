Coroner identifies 2 people found fatally shot in bullet-riddled car in Rancho Palos Verdes

A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car in Rancho Palos Verdes were identified by coroner's officials.

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were found shot to death inside a bullet-riddled car in Rancho Palos Verdes were identified Tuesday by coroner's officials.

Deputies were sent to the 7000 block of Palos Verdes Drive shortly before 7 a.m. Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. Upon their arrival they found Jorge Ramos and TaylorRaven Whittaker inside a parked, blue Subaru sedan. Multiple bullet holes were visible on the car.

The victims' identities were released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Police said they did not know a motive for the shooting.

Pelican Cove Park is a popular location in Southern California for coastal views. It also has no surveillance cameras.

Monday's scene was a shock to regular visitors.

"It was creepy, and then once we realized it was the exact same parking lot that we had visited last night, it was creepier still," said Rancho Palos Verdes resident Susan Tsuji. "We don't get a lot of violent crime here so, it was surprising."

Anyone with information was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.