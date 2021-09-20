localish

Cystic Fibrosis patient and author writes first novel, 'Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing'

By Janel Andronico
Here's how 'Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing' came to be

CONCORD, Calif. -- Most 6-year-olds aren't writing popular books, but Ryeson Bull isn't your average youngster.

Bull was born with Cystic Fibrosis, a hereditary disease that impacts his lungs and digestive system. Growing up, he developed a strong passion for reading.

In April 2021, Bull and his mother Shana co-authored "Randall the Blue Spider Goes Surfing," an entertaining children's novel that provides tips for coping with anxiety to spark youth confidence.

"He started making up this story about a little spider that wants to enter a surfing competition, and I realized I wanted to record what he was saying," explained Shana Bull.

The verbal tale transformed into an inspiring book with powerful messages on each page.

"The book is all about a surfing spider who wants to enter the surfing competition, and he gets nervous. So, his friend Chester, the caterpillar helps him with simple coping skills that all kids need," said Bull.

The book has opened doors for Ryeson Bull to connect with other youths to share his story.

"We've just been so excited to connect with people. We've done a few zoom calls with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation," expressed Bull. "And I'm so excited that Ryeson is a storyteller too."

Shana and Rysen have more books coming out. Follow @RandalltheBlueSpider for more information.
