Politics

Actor Randy Quaid says he's 'seriously considering' running for governor of California

EMBED <>More Videos

Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Randy Quaid says he is "seriously considering running" for governor of California.

On Tuesday, the actor tweeted his interest in running, writing the "prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant."

"I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV," the tweet continued.



If Quaid runs, he will join a list of challengers that include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego businessman and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Quaid, 70, expressed support for Jenner when she announced she was running by tweeting "Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner."

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom hit a major milestone Monday when it was announced enough verified signatures to qualify for a recall election were submitted, making it all but inevitable a recall election will happen later this year.

Quaid, who is the older brother of Dennis Quaid, is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his work in dramas and comedies, such as "The Last Detail," "Quick Change," "Independence Day" and in "National Lampoon" films. He has appeared in only one other film (2018's "All You Can Eat") since 2009, according to IMDB.

Quaid has had legal issues, including an arrest in 2009 for using an invalid credit card at a hotel in Santa Barbara. He is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump.



The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaentertainmentcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News