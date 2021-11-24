Quick-thinking hotel clerk saves alleged rape victim after she signaled for help

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (KABC) -- The quick thinking of a hotel clerk in Ohio helped save an alleged rape victim.The clerk told police she saw a man and woman together at the hotel in Cincinnati and that the woman didn't look well and needed help."She looked at me and I'm short enough so he couldn't see me and I said 'do you need help?'...I mouthed it to her and she nodded and blinked her eyes."The clerk then called 911 and when police arrived, they questioned the man at the doorway of his room.Body camera video shows the suspect trying to jump through a window and flee, but the reinforced glass stopped him and he was arrested on site.He was charged with assault, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape.