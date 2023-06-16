Ray Lewis III, son of Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, dies at 28

Former college football player Ray Lewis III, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28, according to a social media post from his younger brother.

Rahsaan Lewis posted about his brother's death on Instagram on Thursday.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [ you're ] at peace now because [ I know ] how much you was [ really ] hurtin," the post read.

"I love you I love you I love you," Lewis added.

The circumstances around the death have not been released. CNN has reached out to Lewis' representatives for comment.

Lewis III made a name for himself playing high school football for Lake Mary Preparatory School in Florida.

Like his father, he went on to play college football for the University of Miami before moving to Coastal Carolina and then Virginia Union.

Mark James, Lewis III's coach at Virginia Union, wrote a tribute to his former player on Facebook.

"Young man it was a pleasure to bring you to Virginia Union. Ray Ray May God bless your family. Great young man," he wrote.

Lewis III last played professionally for the Wyoming Mustangs of the Champions Indoor Football League.

His father is a Baltimore Ravens legend, winning two Super Bowl titles in 2001 and 2013. He was also named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003 and elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

