RBD fans swarm BMO Stadium to celebrate highly-anticipated reunion tour

The "Soy Rebelde" tour reunites the group for its 20th anniversary.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles fans of the mega-popular Mexican pop group Rebelde are thrilled for the band's new reunion tour - so much that they put on their own concert to celebrate.

Fans rallied outside Exposition Park's BMO Stadium this week, formerly known as Banc of California Stadium, and sang some of the band's most popular songs to celebrate.

The "Soy Rebelde" tour reunites the group for its 20th anniversary. The group will be performing in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans who wish to join any pre-sales must register to be a Verified Fan.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 at noon and general public tickets are available the next day at noon.