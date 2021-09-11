september 11

September 11 Remembrance Ceremony: Reading of the names

2021 9/11 Reading of the names

MANHATTAN, New York -- The families of the World Trade Center victims returned to Lower Manhattan for the remembrance ceremony to read the names of the lives lost on Sept.11, 2001.

Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, spoke before the readings began. While he said his family's pain is still raw, they have found comfort in the community and outpouring of support from all over the world.

"As we recite the names we lost, my memory goes back to that terrible day when it felt like an evil specter descended on our world, but it was also a time when people went above and beyond the ordinary," Low said.

In total, 2,977 people were killed in the terror attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

A complete list of the names as they appear on the Memorial in New York City is available from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

Reading of the Names- A through Be
The reading of the names of those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- Be through C
Remembering those we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- D through De
Reading the names of the people we lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- De-Fl
Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- F-He
Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- He-J
Remembering the people lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- K-L
Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- M-O
Remembering those lost on Sept. 11.



Reading of the Names- P-Ro
Remembering those lost on September 11



Reading of the Names- Ro-T
Remembering those lost on September 11.



Reading of the Names- U-Z
Remembering those lost on September 11



'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day



Stories of resilience, survival make up new NatGeo documentary series '9/11: One Day in America'

