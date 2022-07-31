More than 90,000 fans expected at Rose Bowl for sold out Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus soccer game

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 90,000 people are expected to be at the Rose Bowl Saturday evening for the sold out exhibition soccer game between Real Madrid CF and Juventus.

Dozens of fans were spotted pre-gaming at the stadium ahead of the game's 6 p.m. kickoff.

"This is my first time seeing my favorite team, so it's going to be exciting," said Real Madrid CF fan Erick Guzman. "They're going to win."

Real Madrid CF is the reigning champion of the UEFA Champions League and Spain's La Liga.

Juventus was fourth in Italy's Serie A in the 2021-22 season and reached the round of 16 in the Champions League.

The game is the third and final game for both teams on the Soccer Champions Tour.

Real Madrid lost to Barcelona, 1-0, last Saturday in Las Vegas, and tied Mexico's Club America, 2-2, Tuesday in San Francisco.

Juventus defeated Chivas, 2-0, July 22 in Las Vegas and tied FC Barcelona, 2-2, Tuesday in Dallas.

"I've been a [ Real Madrid CF ] fan since I was six years old," said Ticha Mejia. "I grew up playing soccer my whole life. I still remember, until this day, the first time my dad gave me a Real Madrid jersey, and ever since then, which was like, I don't know, 15 or 16, 20 years ago ... I've been a die-hard fan."

Promoter AEG is strongly discouraging fans without tickets from showing up at the Rose Bowl.

Severe traffic delays are expected. Parking could be sold out after 5 p.m.

"It's a historic venue," said director of Real Madrid Los Angeles Jesus Peralta. "For us to be here is a dream come true. We're playing a very great team, Juventus, but we're definitely going to get the win today."

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.