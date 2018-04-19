REAL ESTATE

Developer seeks to build 20 townhomes in historic area of Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. --
A developer is seeking approval to put new townhomes in Old Torrance.


If approved, it will be the largest residential building for the historic area in decades. The plan calls for 20 townhomes to be built where a credit union sat for 45 years.

A staff report states the project is compatible with the character of the neighborhood. Neighbors are concerned about the additional traffic 20 more homes will bring to the area.

The city is requiring the developer to plan for a traffic light and one-way entrances and exits. The project now awaits word from the planning commission.
