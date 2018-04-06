REAL ESTATE

Historic Harbor View House in San Pedro being converted into apartments

Harbor View House was built in 1925 and housed a YMCA.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
San Pedro's historic Harbor View House is about to go through a change. Plans to turn the 93-year-old building into apartments and retail have been filed with the planning committee.



Harbor View House was built in 1925 and housed a YMCA. It was used as a recreation facility for military personnel at nearby Fort MacArthur. Plans are for the historic Spanish colonial building to be converted to mixed income apartments, with eight of those units set aside for extremely low-income households.

City records show the building still has many of its 1925 features, including the original gym, elevated running track and lobby coffee shop. In 1982, it was declared a historic landmark, which restricts exterior changes.
