California dreamin': A peak inside homes with one of SoCal's newest million dollar views

PACIFIC PALISADES (KABC) -- A home with an ocean view sounds wonderful if you can afford it; for many it is part of the California dream. Now there are a few more residences on the market in a new development in Pacific Palisades. One Coast is a development that features 53 luxury residences with ocean views at the iconic intersection of Sunset Blvd. and Pacific Coast Highway. Bree Long, senior vice president, sales and marketing for etco homes, says there is a certain type of buyer for these homes."They are primarily driven by the view experience and wanting to have that feeling when they wake up in the morning that they've arrived," said Long.That view is going to cost you. Prices for the townhomes at One Coast start at over $2 million. Ecto homes says it's one of the few new building locations with ocean views still available in Southern California. Sales are underway, but it wasn't easy in the middle of the coronavirus crisis."Our construction team worked through that difficult period of the past several months of actively building and bringing this community to market," said Long.And interest his high, despite the pandemic."Surprisingly, it is actually served our sales efforts in that we've seen folks who are living in more concentrated, condensed areas of the city seeking a little more space and a little more freedom," said Long.More space, more freedom, and still close enough to restaurants and shopping; even when the pandemic passes.