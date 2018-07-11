REAL ESTATE

More apartments added to plan for Long Beach Verizon building

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
The renovation plans for the former Verizon building in Long Beach have changed to increase the number of apartments.



The original plans called for 86 apartments with eight two-story penthouses to be added on top of the building.

Now there will be 98 apartments.

Everything above the first floor will be converted to housing.

The ground floor will be reserved for retail.

The developer says the project will use sustainable materials and have drought-tolerant landscaping.

There will also be a new storefront glazing system to reinvigorate the building.

The project is expected to be completed in early 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatedevelopmentreal estate developmentapartmentverizonLong BeachLos Angeles County
REAL ESTATE
Pasadena's most expensive residential rentals, revealed
Renting in Huntington Beach: What will $2,000 get you?
What will $2,100 rent you in Santa Monica, right now?
What will $2,800 rent you in Laguna Beach?
Low-income seniors find sanctuary at Immanuel Place in Long Beach
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News