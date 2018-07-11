More apartments added to plan for Long Beach Verizon building

The renovation plans for the former Verizon building in Long Beach have changed to increase the number of apartments.The original plans called for 86 apartments with eight two-story penthouses to be added on top of the building.Now there will be 98 apartments.Everything above the first floor will be converted to housing.The ground floor will be reserved for retail.The developer says the project will use sustainable materials and have drought-tolerant landscaping.There will also be a new storefront glazing system to reinvigorate the building.The project is expected to be completed in early 2019.