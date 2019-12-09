Real Estate

Homeowners in Los Angeles, Orange counties can sell their home directly to Zillow

Selling your home can sometimes prove to be a nightmare. Now, residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties have the option to sell their homes directly to Zillow.

Interested sellers can go to Zillow Offers and get a cash offer which the real estate company says eliminates the "hassle" of going the traditional route and listing a home for sale.

Once homeowners enter their address and answer a few questions about their property, within 48 hours, they can receive a "fair market value offer" from Zillow and pick a closing date, the company said.

According to an analysis by Zillow, sellers who declined an offer and decided to sell traditionally sold their homes for an average of 0.22% more than Zillow's offer.

The company also said it will take care of necessary repairs to the home after closing a sale. Zillow also gets 7% of the selling price.

Zillow Offers has been available in Riverside County since the beginning of the year and is expected to expand to other locations across the country by the middle of 2020.
