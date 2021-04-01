ABC Primetime

Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia and more discuss what makes 'Rebel' special | EXCLUSIVE

ABC's Erin Brockovich-inspired drama premieres Thursday, April 8.
By Andrea Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia discuss what makes 'Rebel' special | EXCLUSIVE

Fearless, brilliant and a little bit messy -- that describes social warrior Annie "Rebel" Bello. Katey Sagal plays the legal advocate who relentlessly fights for causes she believes in, despite not having a law degree, in the new ABC show "Rebel."

"The voice of someone who is loud and makes herself heard is very necessary," Sagal said of her character in an exclusive featurette that you can watch in the player above.

"Rebel" is inspired by the life of legal advocate and activist Erin Brockovich, who is also an executive producer on the series.

"The show is a good reflection of what's really happening in today's world," actor James Lesure ("Benji Ray") said.

"There is injustice," Andy Garcia ("Julian Cruz") added. "Some people are trying to do their part to right that wrong."

Not only does Rebel go up against big corporations, but she has to settle tensions within her personal life as well. John Corbett ("Grady Bello") teased that audiences can look forward to a lot of family drama as the blue-collar legal advocate juggles adult children and ex-husbands.

Much like Brockovich, there's no stopping Rebel once she finds a cause she believes in. Whether it's challenging hotshot executives of big corporations or even law enforcement, Rebel fights for those she cares about.

"I'm not going to say that she uses illegal methods," Sagal laughed, "but she will go to any lengths to get what she needs to get."

Actress Lex Scott Davis ("Cassidy Ray") describes the series as bold, making it a perfect fit for executive producer Krista Vernoff's Thursday lineup on ABC, which also includes "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19."

"My hope is that she inspires everyone who feels a little defeated at this moment to take their own power and to do more," Vernoff said.

"Rebel" premieres Thursday, April 8, at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC, next day on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityabc primetimetelevisionactorabcotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
'Pooch Perfect' explores dog and human bond with flair
Bobby Bones shares best advice for 'American Idol' hopefuls
'20/20' special to examine hate crimes against Asian Americans
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
OC shooting: Boy, 9, died in his mother's arms, DA says
George Floyd's girlfriend recalls the first time they met | LIVE
Buried under this parking lot is a historic pool with an inclusive past
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Huntington Park
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Investigation launched into man's death in Exposition Park
Show More
Gov. Newsom receives COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
How soon will LA County reach herd immunity?
Arrest made in road rage shooting that killed PA mom of 6
Can I still spread the coronavirus after I'm vaccinated?
First Lady travels to Central CA to visit farmworkers
More TOP STORIES News