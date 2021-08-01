Voters against Gov. Newsom hold rally in Irvine as California's recall election nears

California governor recall

Supporters of California's recall election hold rally in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- As California's gubernatorial recall election gets closer, voters against Gov. Gavin Newsom held a rally in Orange County this weekend.

Attendees in Irvine on Saturday received recall lawn signs as the group campaigning to remove Newsom from office tried to build grassroots support and recruit volunteers to help spread their message.

"That truth has to be delivered at the door or on the phone, and for that we need volunteers. Because they all know that this is a governor who is not up to the task. We need a fresh start" said Carl DeMaio, chairman of Reform California.

"(We need) to elect someone who is going to bring us back to a recovery. California needs to be the way it was when I was raised here," said Victoria Morse of Irvine.

Forty-six candidates are making their bid to replace Newsom as governor, including local politicians, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.

"Any of those candidates would be better than Gavin Newsom," said Fred Whitaker, chairman of the Republican Party of Orange County.

A new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that 47% of likely voters support the recall, while 50% of likely voters oppose removing Newsom from office.

A spokesperson for the governor issued the following statement:

"Californians see this recall for what it is - a Republican attempt to force a special election and grab power. Californians overwhelmingly oppose this Republican recall, but if Democrats voters don't vote, we could all wake up to having a Trump supporter as Governor. Every (registered) voter will get a ballot - vote no and send it back by September 14."

