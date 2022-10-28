Man who made wrong turn saves 4 siblings from burning Iowa home

Ring doorbell video shows the fire at a house in Red Oak, Iowa. Driver Brandon Birt saw it and began pounding on windows to alert the family.

RED OAK, Iowa -- A man who made a wrong turn wound up saving four siblings from their burning home.

The fire at a house in Red Oak, Iowa, was caught on the family's Ring doorbell camera.

Brendon Birt was driving by when he saw the flames, and got out of his car and began pounding on the windows.

Three children and their 22-year-old brother were inside. Somehow, smoke alarms were not going off.

Birt alerted the family and video shows them escaping the fire.

The children's parents were out of town. Their mother says the man who saved them is "family now." Their house was a total loss.