holiday

Red Vines unveils new gingerbread-flavored candy just in time for holidays

The American Licorice Company says it's taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Vines releases gingerbread flavor candy for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you are craving a sweet holiday treat, Red Vines is releasing something different this year.

The American Licorice Company, the makers of Red Vines, says it is taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.



The new flavor is sold exclusively on the company's website.

A 9-pack of the 4oz. tray costs $18.99. A single individual tray of the Gingerbread Twists, which was sold out as of Thursday morning, is $2.39.

"This flavorfully fun chewy candy will be a hit with all your little elves," the company says.

American Licorice Company says while the Gingerbread Twists are only available online, their other holiday items like Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites, Sour Punch Santa Straws and Red Vines Original Red Winter Twists, can be purchased on the website and in stores.

VIDEO: Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesholidaybuzzworthyu.s. & worldcandyconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News