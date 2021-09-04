Police chase ends with shooting inside packed Applebee's restaurant in Redlands

EMBED <>More Videos

Police chase ends with shooting inside Applebee's in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who had multiple felony warrants for his arrest led police on a foot chase that ended with a shooting inside an Applebee's restaurant in Redlands.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, officers attempted a traffic stop on Redlands Boulevard at New Jersey Street, according to the Redlands Police Department. The suspect, 36-year-old Joseph Leonard Castaneda, fled from officers and ran into the nearby restaurant.

As he was being pursued, police say Castaneda turned and pointed his gun at an approaching officer.

As many as 200 people were inside the restaurant when the officer fired at Castaneda, who then ran into the restroom. It's unclear if anybody was hurt.

A bartender described what it was like inside.

"Everyone froze. It was a really weird situation. Everyone just froze and laid on the ground. I had to yell and scream for them to get up. As soon as I did, then they ran like crazy," he said.

Castaneda exited the restroom shortly after and surrendered without further incident. A firearm and "additional evidence" was recovered at the scene, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga for assault on a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, evading police and additional warrants.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redlandssan bernardino countyarrestpolice shootingshootingapplebee's
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
California recall election: 108 polling places open in LA County
Fatal shooting, crash prompt shutdown of EB 210 Freeway in Arcadia
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87
Florida teen who was hospitalized with COVID wants to get vaccinated
California Assembly advances bill to strip badges from bad officers
Suspect dead after shooting at school bus in Buena Park
Show More
De la Hoya tests positive for COVID, withdraws from fight
2 shot at fruit stand on street corner in Long Beach
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
Crash leads to deadly road rage incident in downtown LA
More TOP STORIES News