Caught on video: 81-year-old carjacked in Stater Bros. parking lot in Redlands

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Startling video shows an 81-year-old woman being carjacked in a Stater Bros. parking lot in Redlands.The incident happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot on Colton Avenue, according to the Redlands Police Department. The woman was there to hand out meals to homeless individuals in the area, police added.While doing so, police said a suspect forcefully took the woman's keys and got into the driver's seat of her car. Footage shows the suspect driving away while the woman held onto the driver's door.The woman fell to the ground but was not hurt.A search is now underway for the carjacking suspect, who is described as a man in his 30s with short black hair and an Aztec tattoo on his hand. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a black T-shirt.The carjacked vehicle is described as a 2015 silver Kia Sportage with California license plate 8AZF716.