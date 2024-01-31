Officials say a resource officer at the school was told the 20-year-old was selling marijuana and other drugs to students.

Former Redlands East Valley HS student accused of selling drugs and guns to current students

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A former Redlands East Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly selling drugs and guns to current students, authorities said.

Manases Flores, 20, of San Bernardino, was taken into custody Monday after authorities served a search warrant at his home where investigators found drugs, a large amount of money, and unregistered firearms.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a resource officer at the school was told Flores was selling marijuana and other narcotics to students.

"Flores was suspected of selling illegal narcotics to minors including vape pens, and illegal firearms," said the sheriff's department in a press release.

The 20-year-old has since been booked into the Central Detention Center and is currently being held on $50,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy D. Rodriguez or Deputy R. Olivares of the Central Station at 909-387-3545. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27436) or leave a tip on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.