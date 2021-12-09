High school student arrested for allegedly bringing 'ghost gun' to campus, Redland police say

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old student at Orangewood High School in Redlands has been arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said.

James Anthony Jones was taken into custody on campus on Wednesday, the Redlands Police Department said in a statement.

The San Bernardino resident had an "unloaded, unserialized 'ghost gun'" in his backpack, the news release said. Campus security discovered the weapon.

Investigators recovered stolen property from "multiple" vehicle burglaries that occurred outside of Redlands, according to police.

There was no indication that Jones made any threats against anyone at the school, and no ammunition or other firearms were found, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 ext. 1.

The arrest comes after another student was arrested earlier this week in connection with an online threat against a junior high school in Ontario.
