Home invader in Redlands inappropriately touched sleeping 10-year-old boy, police say

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Redlands police are looking for a man who they say broke into a home and touched a sleeping 10-year-old boy.Police said the break-in happened Wednesday shortly after 3 a.m. in a neighborhood in the area of Church Street and East Colton Avenue.The suspect is accused of getting into the home through an unlocked window."Once inside the house, the man touched a sleeping 10-year-old boy in an inappropriate manner over his clothing. When the victim woke up, the intruder fled through the window," Redlands police said.The suspect is described as a white man with short, dark-colored hair. Police said he was wearing a black jacket and a "hospital-style" mask.Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspect can contact Detective Truong at (909) 798-7681 or by email at struong@redlandspolice.org.