Suspect killed by police, 2 victims hurt after shooting at Redondo Beach Pier

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunman was shot and killed by police following a shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier in which a juvenile and one other person were injured, and a motive is still under investigation.Redondo Beach police said officers responded to an active shooter after numerous calls were received Wednesday night of a suspect shooting at people in the area of the Horseshoe Pier.Upon their arrival, officers found two victims, a juvenile male and adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower torso. Both of them were transported to a hospital and were in stable condition early Thursday morning.The suspect fled from police and headed down to a rock embankment near the beach's waterline.Footage from AIR7 HD showed several police vehicles and ambulances near the area, and officers with long guns were seen wearing tactical gear clearing parking lots during a search for the suspect.Police say they then located him armed with a handgun and knife. When they tried to take him into custody, police opened fire and the suspect was struck in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Occupants of restaurants and businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place and the public was asked to avoid the area as police investigated.The shooting caused panic among those in the area. One video showed people crouching down in fear at a nearby restaurant.Nanette Turner said she heard multiple gunshots and saw police shooting at the fleeing suspect.One man in the area says he saw the suspect right before he opened fire, and he himself was almost struck by gunfire."It was literally going right past my head. The police department finally showed up...I gave them a description of the guy, they spotted him right off, told him drop his weapon, surrender, he refused...next thing you know, they're chasing him over the rocks," the witness said.No officers or additional people were injured. A motive for the initial shooting has not been determined.