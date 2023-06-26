WATCH LIVE

Redondo Beach cold case: Police seek public's help in 2001 death of woman recently identified

Monday, June 26, 2023 2:52PM
Redondo Beach police seek public's help to solve woman's 2001 death
Investigators said human remains found at a construction site in August 2001 belonged to a woman named Catherine Parker-Johnson. They're hoping to solve the case with your help.

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Redondo Beach Police Department is hoping to solve a decades-old homicide case and is asking the public for any information that could help.

Investigators said human remains found at a construction site in August 2001 belonged to a woman named Catherine Parker-Johnson. She was identified earlier this year through DNA testing with the help of her sister and daughter.

Family members said they last had contact with Parker-Johnson in May 1981 and the last record of any contact with her was three months later in Lennox, California.

Police will be hosting a press conference on the case on Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on Parker-Johnson is being asked to contact detectives John Skipper or Rick Petersen at 310-379-2477, Ext. 2714.

You can also send a text to 310-937-6675 or send an email to janedoe2001@redondo.org.

