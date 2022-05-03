Medical team from Inland Empire offers help, hope to refugees in Poland

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- The Russian invasion has made refugees of millions of Ukrainians. Among the things they desperately need: medical attention. A group of medical professionals from the Inland Empire is answering the call, and preparing for their mission of mercy.Dr. Vien Doan and a team of 18 doctors, nurses and volunteers are heading to Poland to help war refugees. They take with them boxes of humanitarian supplies, plus medical equipment. Dr. Doan has partnered with Grove Community Church in Riverside."We have contacts with churches and organizations and people on the ground that just got back from trips of things that they need and want us do," said Pastor Joe Hobbs.Money for the supplies and the trip are coming from the church, volunteers, and patients of Dr. Doan. Once in Poland, they plan to set up at two refugee centers on the Ukraine-Poland border."My heart is aching for them right now," said Dr. Doan. "We have people working on the ground right now we know they are mostly women and children out there."It's an ache he knows. Dr. Doan is a refugee of the Vietnam War, who was rescued at sea by the U.S. Navy and brought to the United States."I want to give back and tell them God loves you, and the American people love you. Look at me I came to America with only a shirt on my body, but here I am," said Dr. Doan.The group leaves for two weeks. You can follow their journey on their Facebook page Grove Ukraine Relief Trek.