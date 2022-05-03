refugees

Medical team from Inland Empire offers help, hope to refugees in Poland

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Sending help from California to Ukraine refugees

RIVERSIDE (KABC) -- The Russian invasion has made refugees of millions of Ukrainians. Among the things they desperately need: medical attention. A group of medical professionals from the Inland Empire is answering the call, and preparing for their mission of mercy.

Dr. Vien Doan and a team of 18 doctors, nurses and volunteers are heading to Poland to help war refugees. They take with them boxes of humanitarian supplies, plus medical equipment. Dr. Doan has partnered with Grove Community Church in Riverside.

"We have contacts with churches and organizations and people on the ground that just got back from trips of things that they need and want us do," said Pastor Joe Hobbs.

Money for the supplies and the trip are coming from the church, volunteers, and patients of Dr. Doan. Once in Poland, they plan to set up at two refugee centers on the Ukraine-Poland border.

"My heart is aching for them right now," said Dr. Doan. "We have people working on the ground right now we know they are mostly women and children out there."

It's an ache he knows. Dr. Doan is a refugee of the Vietnam War, who was rescued at sea by the U.S. Navy and brought to the United States.

"I want to give back and tell them God loves you, and the American people love you. Look at me I came to America with only a shirt on my body, but here I am," said Dr. Doan.

The group leaves for two weeks. You can follow their journey on their Facebook page Grove Ukraine Relief Trek.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriversidemedicalwarukrainevolunteerismdoctorsrefugees
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
REFUGEES
Russia storms Mariupol plant as some evacuees reach safety
Ukraine city awaits 1st evacuees from Mariupol steel plant
Pelosi leads delegation to Kyiv and Poland; vows U.S. support
Some evacuated from Mariupol as Russia continues attacks
TOP STORIES
More ducks found shot to death at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Heard's motion to dismiss Depp's defamation suit partially rejected
Amazon announces SoCal expansion with 1,000 jobs in Santa Monica
Amid rising COVID cases, SoCal doctors seeing jump in another illness
Show More
Los Bukis Day declared in LA as legendary Mexican band announces tour
Suspects arrested after attempting to rob LA marijuana dispensary
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
Planet Fitness offering free workouts for high school teens all summer
Body in barrel exposed as level of Nevada's Lake Mead drops
More TOP STORIES News