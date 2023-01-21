Regal to shut down six movie theaters in Southern California due to chain's bankruptcy

More than three dozen Regal movie theaters, including a total of three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.

According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld plans to shutter 39 theaters across the country, with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.

Cineworld filed for bankruptcy in September.

According to the documents, local theaters set to be shuttered are:

-- Sherman Oaks Galleria 16;

-- Metro Point in Costa Mesa; and

-- Yorba Linda and Imax.

Also on the chopping block are the Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax, and Hemet Cinema 12.

The Berkeley 7 cinemas in Northern California will also be closed.