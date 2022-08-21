Registered sex offender arrested for assault attempt on young girl at Riverside school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A registered sex offender was arrested after he tried to sexually assault a young girl at a school in Riverside.

According to the Riverside Police Department, 32-year-old Logan Nighswonger jumped a school fence on Friday afternoon and entered the girls' restroom at McAuliffe Elementary School.

A campus supervisor told police he heard a girl crying and saw Nighswonger coming out of the restroom, jumping other fences and leaving in a car.

Investigators later tracked down the vehicle at a business in Placentia, where the car was registered, and took Nighswonger into custody.

He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for attempted sex acts with a child under the age of 10 and being a registered sex offender on school grounds. He was being held without bail.